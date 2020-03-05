Обложку итальянского Vogue украсила модель, которой не существует

Язык
Редакторы итальянского модного глянца Vogue оригинально подошли к идее нового выпуска журнала и поместили на обложку модель, которой не существует. Фотографию виртуальной модели опубликовали на официальном аккаунте журнала в Instagram.
Из-за эпидемии коронавируса, многие люди избегают общения в реальной жизни, стараются не выходить из дома, разговаривая друг с другом через экран мобильного телефона или компьютера. Именно поэтому, редакция глянца задалась вопросом, что же означает "реальность" в современном мире? В мартовском номере Vogue на обложке появится модель, которую создали на основе восьми виртуальных моделей, и назвали ее Ида. Этот номер посвящен реальности, которая отфильтрованная через экран телефона.
Над обложкой нового номера работал один из самых востребованных дуэтов fashion-фотографов Мерт Алас и Маркус Пигготт.
WHAT IS REAL TODAY? Introducing the first Vogue Italia imaginary cover girl. On newsstands tomorrow. Photography @MertAlas and @MacPiggott Fashion @GiorgioArmani Styling @LottaVolkova “As our March issue appears on newsstands, the streets of Milan are almost deserted. A contagious virus has spread in just a few hours, forcing the closure of museums, bars, schools and offices. For a currently unknown period of time, people will have to avoid physical social interaction and, if possible, stay at home. In a paradoxical twist, reality has now caught up with, and overtaken the idea that gave rise to the issue you are about to read. As a precaution or for security, out of paranoia, laziness or convenience, we live in an age where physical experiences are in fact discouraged, turning them into an increasingly rare occurrence. Nowadays it seems dispensable, or even hazardous, to see, touch and speak to each other without the mediation of a computer screen. But, we wondered, if real life becomes an existence filtered by a screen, what does ‘real’ mean today? It is the question that inspired this month’s cover, which – created by the visionary talent of the photographers Mert and Marcus and our creative director Ferdinando Verderi – is the first in the magazine’s history to be dedicated to a girl who doesn’t exist. At least in real life.” #EmanueleFarneti See more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor in chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Hair @MustafaYanaz @artandcommerce MakeUp @_GeorginaGraham @managementartists Manicure @LaurenMichellePires @dandvmanagement Set design @migsbento @streetersagency Casting @midlandagency Production @palmproductionsglobal #whatisreal
Напомним, что обложку греческого Vogue украсила модель с болезнью витилиго.
Ранее издание "Комментарии" сообщало, что фото мужчины в платье на страницах Vogue "порвало" соцсети.
